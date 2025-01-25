Numaish Nostalgia: Timeless traditions to bold modernity!

Hyderabad: For decades, Hyderabad’s iconic Numaish exhibition has been a cherished destination, offering an eclectic blend of shopping, culture, and nostalgia. Every year, the sprawling fair becomes a vibrant hub where desires turn into reality, as women immerse themselves in a world of exquisite Kashmiri, Lucknowi, and Rajasthani apparel. It’s a place where dreams unfold, aptly described by the trio of emotions—Khwahish (desire), Numaish (exhibition), and Farmaish (request).

A teenager, Mariya Kulsum has perfectly encapsulated the joy Numaish brings. Emerging from a Kashmiri apparel stall, her face lit up with excitement, her arms loaded with dresses that spoke of tradition and craftsmanship. Such scenes are now a staple of social media, where countless videos showcase women reveling in the shopping experience while men dutifully carry the weight—both literal and figurative—of their shopping bags. Each year, artisans and traders from across the country descend on the fair to showcase their unique products. Among them, Kashmiri stalls remain undeniable crowd-pullers. Visitors flock to explore authentic Kashmiri shawls, embroidered bags, and handwoven fabrics. Lucknowi and Rajasthani stalls, too, garner significant attention, weaving their own charm with intricate Chikankari work and vibrant traditional prints.

Divya Kathri, a delighted shopper, shared, “The Kashmiri clothes here are unmatched in quality. It feels like a slice of Kashmir has come to Hyderabad. For those of us who can’t travel to the valley, these stalls offer an authentic experience.” Similarly, Anil Neelam praised the uniqueness of Kashmiri handwork, noting, “These clothes have a distinct elegance—less flashy and more refined compared to Hyderabadi apparel.”

Numaish, officially called Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, has been a part of Hyderabad’s cultural fabric since 1938.

Renamed as ‘All-India Industrial Exhibition’ now, it is a 45-day extravaganza featuring over 2,000 stalls, with vendors from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Around 250 Kashmiri traders bring their rich offerings, from shawls and leather jackets to dry fruits and embroidered goods, alongside contributions from Rajasthan, Delhi, Lucknow, and Gujarat.

The fair holds a special place in the hearts of Hyderabadis. “I’ve been visiting Numaish since my childhood,” said Asra Imran, now in her forties. “It’s the one place where you can find clothes and items that are hard to get elsewhere in the city.”

Numaish isn’t just about shopping; it’s an experience steeped in nostalgia. Strolling through the lively lanes, visitors are greeted by the melodies of legends like Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar. For many, these songs evoke cherished memories, transporting them back in time. Mujeeb Khan, a regular visitor, remarked, “These songs remind me of coming here with my parents. Now, even as an adult with kids of my own, every visit feels timeless.

Beyond its rich offerings in apparel and handicrafts, Numaish brims with vibrant energy. From joy rides and games to mouthwatering Hyderabadi delicacies like kebabs and Haleem, the fair caters to every sense. The unmistakable charm of the Deccani dialect spoken by the vendors adds a unique touch, drawing crowds to their stalls with wit and warmth.

Whether you’re shopping for carpets from Iran, jewelry, or home decor, or simply soaking in the festive atmosphere, Numaish promises something for everyone. With its timeless appeal and diverse offerings, it continues to be a celebration of art, culture, and joy—a true bag of happiness for all who visit.