Nykaa launches Skinrx skincare range serums

Hyderabad: Nykaa has launched a powerful new addition of consumer beauty brands- Nykaa Skinrx which has a range of gender-neutral four high performing serums serums. Every formulation by the firm is enhanced with clinically proven ingredients in essential concentrations to give visible results. The brand promises to give the skin of your dreams through gentle, dermatologically tested formulations.

The serums come with multi-faceted formulas with HERO active ingredients specially suited to target skin concerns, like wrinkles, acne, dehydrated skin and dark spots, as well as deliver deep hydration and glow for both men and women. The serums are distinctive as they have been crafted with a unique third active ingredient. These ingredients work together and pack a punch, giving the skin the best possible care. Reena Chhabra, CEO, said, "With Nykaa skinrx, we introduce another portfolio of powerful, high-performing products for all those who seek sophisticated skin solutions and are acutely aware of the needs of their skin. The serums infuse advanced scientific formulations into everyday skin care to boost the beauty regimens of consumers.

According to her, the launch marks the firm's entry into the arena of clinical actives like Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, Advanced Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid. Nykaa skinrx is a fruit of several years of planning and research."We hope it will delight the user with its performance." Chhabra stressed that the products are safe, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, cruelty-free and paraben free."