Oakwood Residence Kapil organises drug awareness drive

Hyderabad: Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad in collaboration with Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad SecurityCouncil and Continental Hospitals took a proactive stance against substance abuse by hosting a comprehensive drug awareness drive. This impactful initiative engaged 9th-grade students from Zilla Parishad High School Manikonda, fostering awareness and resilience within the local community. HoshangGarivala, Country General Manager, Ascott India emphasised the significance of community-driven initiatives, stating, “At Ascott, we are committed to fostering a safe and healthy environment for all. By partnering with esteemed organizations like Cyberabad Police and Continental Hospital, we aim to empower the youth with knowledge and resources to combat substance abuse.”

S Anjaneyalu, Cyberabad Police, highlighted the importance of preventive measures, stating, “Prevention is paramount in our efforts to address substance abuse. Through education and collaboration, we can create a safer environment for our youth. This initiative exemplifies the power of community partnerships in safeguarding our communities.” Mr.Rajendra Prasad, Associate Director, Society for Cyberabad Security Council also shared valuable insights to the students.

The active involvement of 9th-grade students from ZP School Manikonda was instrumental in ensuring the drive’s success. Their engagement underscored the importance of reaching young minds at an impressionable age.