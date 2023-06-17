Of appraisals and reprisals: BRS MLAs busy preparing e‘valuation’ reports

Hyderabad: With the Damocles sword hanging on their heads, many BRS MLAs, who are apprehensive of getting party tickets to contest the next Assembly elections on grounds of poor performance, have started preparing ‘self-assessment’ reports to stake their claim with the party high command. The legislators want to project themselves as prospective party candidates and impress the leadership that they had not ignored their constituencies.

“The self-assessment reports will contain details of developmental activities taken up by them in various sectors in their respective Assembly constituencies. The MLAs are compiling the data about the expenditure incurred on the construction of schools, hospitals and 2 BHK houses, development of the road network, list of beneficiaries of all welfare schemes like Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyan Lakshmi, etc.

An MLA from the erstwhile Nalgonda district said that he was preparing a “self-assessment” performance report to submit it to BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and also to the party’s second in command and working president KT Rama Rao. Many MLAs from old Medak, Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar districts, who are not confident of getting party tickets, are also burning midnight oil to prepare the report.



They also want to counter the criticism and allegations levelled against them by some party colleagues and Opposition leaders that they had not done anything for the welfare of the people. An MLA from Warangal district said that many sitting legislators were feeling insecure ever since KCR warned them of losing tickets if their performance was not up to the mark. These legislators propose to present the report to KCR and KTR during their visit to the districts during the next three months. The others will meet the top leaders in Hyderabad and handover the reports requesting them to consider their names for the party ticket.