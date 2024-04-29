Officials get cracking on door-to-door distribution of voter info slips in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:To ensure 100 per cent polling in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Hyderabad district election authorities initiated the distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) door-to-door in Hyderabad district. It is being distributed by the booth-level officers which contains the basic details of the voters, including the part and serial number in the electoral rolls and the polling booth.

In addition to distributing the Voter Information Slips, officials are also providing guidance to voters on how to cast their votes at the polling booths. This activity is carried out in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India to ensure that we can reach the maximum number of voters and motivate them to cast their votes.

According to election authorities, during home visits, the team is informing voters about the various applications launched by the ECI under the SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) programme. They are assisting them in downloading these apps on their smartphones, explaining their usage, and also affixing the 'I am proud to be a voter' sticker on the voters' doors.

A booth-level officer expressed that many eligible voters lack awareness regarding the significance of voting, their rights, and the electoral process. High illiteracy rates in certain regions pose challenges for voters in understanding the polling procedures and how to cast their votes.

Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose stated that election officers are working to increase the voter turnout in the two parliamentary constituencies of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in Hyderabad district.

As part of this effort, booth-level officers, self-help groups, and other representatives are conducting awareness programmes among voters in their respective areas. These initiatives include meetings with women's groups, encouraging all eligible individuals to pledge to vote, organising rallies, and visiting street vendors to explain the importance of voting to them.

“The election officers have begun the door-to-door distribution of voter slips. Additionally, to ensure that voters do not forget the polling date, stickers displaying the polling date and the slogan 'I am proud to be a voter' are being affixed to each house,” said Ronald Rose.

As per DEO, there are a total of 45,70,138 voters across the two constituencies in Hyderabad district. Of the total electorate, 23,30,574 are male voters, 22,39,240 are female voters, and 324 are third gender voters. Greater Hyderabad comprises a total of 3,986 polling stations. "We are ensuring that no voter misses their voter slip, and the distribution will be completed by May 3," he added. DEO Ronald Rose handed over the first voter slip to Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta and Telangana election CEO Vikas Raj.