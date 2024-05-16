Live
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
- Four killed in road accident in West Bengal
Just In
3-yr timeline for LIC for 10% public-holding rule
Highlights
New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said markets regulator Sebi has granted an additional three years time till May 16, 2027, to comply with the 10 per cent public shareholding norm. Currently, Government holding in LIC is 96.50 per cent, while public holding is 3.50 per cent.
“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, this is to inform the Securities and Exchange Board of India vide its letter dated May 14, 2024, has conveyed its decision, to grant additional time of three years to Life Insurance Corporation of India to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding... i.e., within a period of 5 years from the date of listing,” LIC said in a regulatory filing.
