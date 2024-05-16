  • Menu
Slovakia's PM shot at multiple times

Slovakias PM shot at multiple times
Highlights

Bratislava (Slovakia): Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital. Reports...

Bratislava (Slovakia): Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital.

Reports on TA3, a Slovakian TV station, said that Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, where the leader was meeting with supporters.

A suspect has been detained, it said. Police sealed off the scene, and Fico was taken to a hospital in Banska Bystrica.

