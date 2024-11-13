Officials inspect ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavam’ works at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: Senior officials on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for the inaugural programme of the ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavam’ to be held at the LB Stadium on November 14.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, several Ministers and public representatives will participate in this programme which will be organised in the context of the completion of one year of ‘Praja Palana’ in the State. This includes the government's successful implementation of many programmes such as significant changes made for students, increase in diet charges, creation of infrastructure in all schools in the State, establishment of integrated schools, free electricity to government schools, during the last one year.

Officials revealed that nearly 14,000 school students would take part in the programme. All facilities were being arranged for the students and delegates participating in this programme. Waterproof tents, special canopies, LED screens, a media gallery, special medical facilities, and mobile toilets were being set up. The special Commissioner of information department S Harish, protocol director Venkata Rao, information department chief information engineer Radha Kishan, regional information Jaya Ram Murthy, roads and buildings department officials, and engineers inspected the programme arrangements.