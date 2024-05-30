Officials involved in ‘phone tapping’ must be dismissed, their properties seized: Congress

Live
Hyderabad: In wake of the new revelations in the phone-tapping case, the Congress on Wednesday demanded the State government to not only dismiss the officials involved but also seize their properties.
Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, Chanagani Dayakar, the PCC official spokesperson and State Library chairman Dr Riyaz emphasised that ‘phone tapping’ was a grave crime and with no precedence. Since some of the top officials in the government services were directly involved in this, the State government should not give them scope to continue and dismiss them once they are found guilty.
“We hope that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy acts tough against them. Not only should they be dismissed from the services, but their properties should be seized to set an example for others,” they urged. Recalling how the previous BRS government engaged in the surveillance mechanism, the leaders said that KCR did not tolerate any kind of protest programmes during his tenure.
The leaders said that the entire police machinery was misused under the KCR rule. They alleged that the entire phone-tapping operation was taken up under the clear supervision of KCR. “How is it possible that this entire operation was conducted without the knowledge of KCR, KTR and Harish Rao. Why are they claiming innocence?” the leaders asked.