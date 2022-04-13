Officials raid godown at Pahadi Shareef, seized PDS rice stocks

Maheshwaram: In what is perceived as the biggest-ever raid against hoarding of PDS rice in the recent past, the SOT along with Civil Supplies officials, on Tuesday seized a godown in the Jalpally area in Maheshwaram constituency.

According to a report, nearly 100 tonnes of PDS rice was seized in a raid jointly carried out by the Civil Supplies department officials and SOT at Pahadi Shareef. Later, the officials, led by ASO Bala Saroja, seized the godown pending investigation.

While the actual seized quantity of rice appears to be very high, the officials are confirming only 20-25 tonnes.

Bala Saroja, Assistant Civil Supply Officer, Saroornagar Circle III said, "we have seized nearly 20-25 tonnes of PDS rice today at Pahadi Shareef. Later the godown too was seized and police were deployed there.

As the godown is located in an extremely remote area and was bolted we can't transport the seized rice in such a short time. Tomorrow we will evaluate the actual quantity of the seized grain and submit a report to the Joint Commissioner, Civil Supplies". Since the beginning of 2022, she said, a total of 31 raids were conducted by the Civil Supplies authorities in coordination with SOT. "Raids were carried out at places such as Pahadi Shareef, Miyapur, Chandanagar, L B Nagar, Mailardevpally, Madhapur and Gachibowli.

About 1,800-2,000 quintals of PDS rice was seized since January this year and cases registered at various police stations," she explained.

As increased quantity of rice is being supplied to card holders through FPSs, she said, most people are selling it to hoarders.

Giving a clean chit to dealers, she said, "nothing is left in the hands of dealers as they have to distribute grains following biometric procedure. It is card-holders who are selling rice back to hoarders soon after securing it from FPSs in their areas."