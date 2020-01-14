Officials told to strive for polio-free district

Vikarabad: District Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam called upon the district officials and NGOs to render their services in organising Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Programme to be held on January 19.

The meeting of the district task force was organised by the Medical and Health Department here at collectorate on Monday. The Collector was the chief guest. She asked the officials and NGOs to strive for creating polio-free district by sensitising the people on the importance of vaccinating their children.

She also directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to administer Albendazole tablets to children below 19 years on February 10. District Immunization Officer Dr Jeeva Raj, Dr Sai Baba, officials of various welfare departments were present.