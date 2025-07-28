Old City denizens cry foul over polluted drinking water supply

Hyderabad: Residents in several areas in the Old City are frustrated as they are getting visibly polluted water from drinking water taps for over a month now, even as the Water Board remains unresponsive to complaints.

According to the residents, they are receiving dirty water mixed with particles and a foul smell. “We have been receiving polluted water with a foul smell. Despite bringing this to the Water Board’s attention, the issue has not been rectified,” said Mohammed Anwar, a resident of Doodh Bowli.

The issue was raised by one Mohammed Ahmed on social media, who uploaded a video and pictures of the polluted water coming from the tap meant for drinking water supply. The post stated that such water was coming in Moghalpura, Alijah Kotla, Yakutpura, Shalibanda, Qazipura, Doodh Bowli and Sultan Shahi areas. He tagged the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and other officials in his post on X.

The residents of these areas said they were being supplied with a polluted drinking water issue for more than a month. Azeem Ansari, a resident of Moghalpura, said, “Earlier, the water would be blackish-grey for the first few minutes but would clear up. But now, for over a month, the water quality has worsened to the point where it is not even used for any purpose,” he said.

The Water Board responded on social media and replied that a complaint had been registered and the issue had been informed to the section manager, who was the concerned officer. The officer too replied, saying that he would check the water supply the next day and take necessary action. However, there was no response.

Ahmed expressed frustration over the lack of action from authorities. “The residents filed multiple complaints and officials are aware of the problem, but nothing has been done,” he said.

Anwar said, “The drinking water issue has become a never-ending problem. Due to this, we are forced to purchase water cans. We are vexed with complaining to the concerned officials about this issue.”