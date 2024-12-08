Olive Hospital doctors perform rare surgery on 75-year-old

Hyderabad: Doctors at Olive Hospital successfully performed a rare and complex surgery on a 75-year-old man suffering from multiple health complications.

The patient, who had been suffering with heart-related issues for the past 16 years, was admitted to the hospital with redo-cardio artery bypass disease, type-2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. Despite his medical history, including six angiograms and prior surgery, the team led by Dr. C.H. Praveen, an expert in cardiothoracic surgery, performed a successful bypass surgery, saving the patient’s life.