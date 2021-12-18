Omicron patients doing well at TIMS

Hyderabad: Though there has been a slight increase in the number of Omicron positive cases in Telangana, all of them are asymptomatic and are in good health, according to health officials.

The seven international passengers, who arrived at the Hyderabad airport and had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Hyderabad, were admitted to TIMS.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said, "As part of the preventive measure all seven patients are under constant observation of doctors and are being given treatment which is given to the corona patients with moderate symptoms like fever, cold and headache."

The patients have been kept in an isolation centre in dedicated floors at TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Science) at Gachibowli. "To avoid further spread of infection, their primary contacts are also being traced and the health teams are visiting them for conducting RT-PCR tests.

People in the areas where Omicron cases have been tracked have been kept under home quarantine for at least ten days, as they may have come in contact with the infected persons and even if the primary contact tests negative, they will have to follow the protocol," said TIMS Director Dr Vimola Thomas.

Dr Thomas said no symptoms were observed in the eight Omicron patients, but definitely, these people or their primary contacts can spread the virus so wearing face masks and adopting the Covid appropriate behaviour is important, she said.

The Health teams are also conducting tests on primary contacts of two Omicron patients who had visited Tolichowki, she added.