Only a pervert will do politics on breakfast scheme: Sravan Kumar

Hyderabad: Lashing out at TPCCchief A Revanth Reddy for ‘spewing venom and trying to create obstacles’ to the CM’s breakfast scheme, BRS leader D Sravan Kumar on Sunday said only those who are perverted and sadistic will do politics on breakfast being provided to school children.

He wrote an open letter to Reddy for doing politics on the scheme stating that a feudal and neo-rich was considering money spent on providing breakfast to poor children as waste of public expenditure shows how arrogant and inconsiderate he was towards downtrodden sections.

‘Revanth Reddy is unable to digest, when KCR is feeding children with breakfast, to ensure that 23 lakh children belonging to poor and downtrodden sections are not deprived of education and health’, said Sravan. He said it was ‘extremely disgusting and painful’ that a feudal and neo-rich politician is considering the money spent on providing breakfast to poor children as waste of public expenditure.