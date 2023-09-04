ONOE impacts Cong list for Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Should the Congress go ahead with finalising the list of candidates for the Assembly elections or wait for the special session of Parliament to be over to know the fate of the proposed ‘one nation one election’ (ONOE) proposal? This is the dilemma the TPCC is facing now.

However, the committees at both state and national level, which met here on Sunday, are going ahead with the process of scrutiny of the candidates. The Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC) has short-listed on an average three of the best candidates from each Assembly segment.

The PEC meeting was chaired by its president A Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan. Though sources in the PEC said the Congress was close to finalise the first list of candidates and may announce the names within a week, some seniors feel that the announcement may be postponed till the special session of Parliament is over.

Sources say that the TPCC is gearing up for any situation. It is mulling to have two different lists. One list of candidates shortlisted would be for the Assembly elections if held as scheduled and the other in case ONOE becomes inevitable. The state level committee which has geared up for selecting the candidates will also be holding a series of meetings with AICC’s screening committee for Telangana. As of now, the PEC is said to have finalised candidates for about 24 Assembly segments, while for the remaining segments the committee will be arriving at a decision shortly.

The PEC received over a thousand applications from aspirants from 119 seats of the Telangana Assembly. A couple of the constituencies recorded a single application like Madhira and Kodangal.



K Muralidharan, the chairman of the screening committee for Telangana who will be in Hyderabad on a four-day visit, will be receiving the list of selected aspirants from the PEC. The screening committee will also be holding meetings with committee and important leaders. It will also meet the aspirants whose names were recommended by the PEC.

The committee will also be discussing strategies to be adopted and important elements like socio-political equations in each constituency which will influence voting patterns will also be discussed.