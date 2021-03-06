Oops! Hyderabad Mayor's request for generator creates flutter

Hyderabad: At a time when the State Government has been going to town saying that it is the only State which gives 24x7 quality power for farmers and has made the Telangana power surplus state and that there are no power outages, GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi has sent a request to the State Government on March 2 to provide a 25 KV generator at her camp office citing regular power cuts which are posing hinderance to her work.

As the issue went viral in social media, the mayor's office clarified saying that she had asked for the generator only because new power lines were being laid in the area and that was causing frequent power interruptions.

"Mayor Vijayalakshmi had asked the GHMC commissioner to set up a temporary power generator as power was being disrupted as excavations were being carried out for the construction of new power lines at her residence in Banjara Hills, due to which her work was being interrupted," the clarification added.

However, Opposition party leaders ask even if that was the case where was the need for asking for a 25 KV generator. They said it costs around Rs 3 lakh and can provide power for the entire building. A small portable generator could have been sufficient to provide uninterrupted power, they add.

Meanwhile, sources said the possibility of installing a 25 KV generator may not be possible. It may be mentioned here that the GHMC had already expressed its inability to provide new vehicles for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.