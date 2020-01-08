ORR villages to get Additional 25 mn litres of water

Hyderabad: ORR project worth Rs 756 crore has brought a good news for the residents of hundreds of villages and municipalities around Outer Ring Road. Additional 25 million liters of fresh drinking water to be supplied by HMWSSB to the villages in ORR to control water scarcity, says HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore in a review meeting held at Khairatabad on Tuesday.

So far, the ORR municipalities were receiving water once or twice a week, but from now on they would be getting regular water supply. Municipalities that have undertaken the ORR project will further increase the supply capacity for better drinking water supply, said Dana Kishore. Rs 756 crores spent on ORR project to supply drinking water to inner villages of Outer Ring Road. A review meeting was held on Tuesday at Jalandhar Headquarters in Khairatabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD said that 183 villages and 7 municipalities in the ORR such as Ibrahimpatnam, Saroor Nagar, Shamirpet, Keesara, Qutbullapur, Ghatkesar, Rajendranagar, Hayat Nagar, Maheshwaram, RC Puram and other areas would be highly benefitted by the ORR Project, Upon completion of the project, 125 liters of water will be supplied to each person daily. Similarly, once a week, fresh water would be supplied to the respective villages, after the ORR project, the day-to-day supply of fresh water would be maintained.

As part of the project, 164 reservoirs and a total of 1,610 kilometers of pipeline construction were completed. At present, 88 million liters of water is supplied to the municipalities of ORR. An additional 25 million liters of fresh water will be supplied. With the launch of the project, another 10 lakh people in the interior areas of ORR will be benefitted by fresh water, he added.

The meeting was chaired by Waterboard Executive Director Dr M Satyanarayana, Operations Directors Ajmeera Krishna, P Ravi, Technical Director V L Praveen Kumar took part.