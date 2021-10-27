Osmania General Hospital doctors wear helmets to protest shoddy infrastructure

Hyderabad: Bitten by the Monday's incident where a junior doctor was injured after a fan fell on her head, the medicos at Osmania General Hospital have once again taken up protest by wearing helmets while discharging their duties on Tuesday.

Besides such incidents happing frequently due to poor infrastructure, the doctors are disappointed with the nonchalance of authorities concerned in solving the issue by improving the facilities despite a series of requests being made for many years.

On Tuesday, the medicos, who attended their duties wearing helmets, submitted a memorandum to the Hospital Superintendent seeking immediate redressal.

"Such incidents have now become a day-to-day event in the hospital. We are grateful that none of these incidents, which occurred so far, has caused grievous injury to the working staff or the patients. But, it would be no longer when one such incident might happen and the authorities would be left with no answer. Kindly, look into the issue as prima facie as working with life at risk is bound to hamper patient care and delivery of duties," read the request submitted to the Hospital Superintendent.