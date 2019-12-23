Osmania University student new ABVP TS joint secretary

Osmania University: Osmania University student leader Jeevan has been elected as joint secretary of ABVP Telangana state joint secretary in 38th state meeting held at Warangal.

Speaking on the occasion, Jeevan said, "Electing me as joint secretary increased my responsibility towards student problems." Osmania University PG college students Harsha, Sirisha, Mahendar, Raju and Tejaswi are elected as ABVP state working committee members. New working committee members met Jeevan an dthanked for electing them.