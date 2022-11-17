  • Menu
Osmania University to host global alumni meet in Jan

The Osmania University on Wednesday announced that it will host the global alumni meet -23 (GAM)tentatively on January.

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Wednesday announced that it will host the global alumni meet -23 (GAM)tentatively on January.

A release said an interactive session was organised to collect suggestions and opinions to make the event a grand success. A proper committee will be constituted to address all issues and suggestions that have been collected.

Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, said a special purpose vehicle, Osmania Foundation, has been created to coordinate the alumni activities. A separate website will be launched shortly.

The foundation will not replace the OU Alumni Association. A separate directorate for CSR, Alumni and Branding (CAB) has been formed for the purpose.

