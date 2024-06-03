  • Menu
OU and TGHE celebrate State Formation Day
The Osmania University, the epicentre of the second phase of the separate Telangana movement, celebrated the 10th Telangana State Formation Day on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The Osmania University, the epicentre of the second phase of the separate Telangana movement, celebrated the 10th Telangana State Formation Day on Sunday.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor, OU M Dana Kishore, unfurled the national flag.

He emphasised Osmania University’s crucial role in the State’s development. He called for continued contributions to social and economic advancement by promoting quality education, innovation, and research.

On the occasion of the Telangana State Decennial Formation Day celebration, Professor R Limbadri, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, unfurled the national flag on the premises of TGCHE.

