OU bags prestigious ACE-2025 Award at India Circular Economy Forum

Hyderabad: Osmania University has been honored with the prestigious ACE-2025 Award in the Higher Education Institute (HEI) category at the India Circular Economy Forum Meet held on Thursday in Gurugram. The award was accepted by Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, in recognition of the institution’s exemplary commitment to sustainability, innovation, and leadership in advancing the circular economy.

The ACE-2025 Awards celebrate institutions that demonstrate outstanding contributions to promoting circularity through education, research, and actionable initiatives. In his acceptance speech, Prof. Kumar Molugaram stated, “It is a profound honor to accept the ACE-2025 Award on behalf of Osmania University. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to embedding sustainability and circularity into the very fabric of academia. As a pioneering Green Campus, we have transformed principles into practice by integrating the circular economy and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across disciplines while championing groundbreaking research. The university is also operating a biogas plant that processes 2 tonnes of food waste per day (supported by KPMG and SAAHAS NGO), converting waste from 17 kitchens into clean energy and nutrient-rich slurry for green spaces. We are also implementing rigorous policies for solid waste management, e-waste management, and energy sustainability.”

Furthermore, he added, “This award is not an endpoint but a catalyst. It energizes our resolve to expand initiatives, foster collaborations, and inspire the next generation of leaders in the circular economy.”

Prof. Kumar also commended the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies, led by Prof. C. Srinivasulu, for its crucial role in advancing sustainable development goals and circular economy practices.

Osmania University is a premier institution of higher education in India, renowned for its academic excellence and research contributions. As a leader in sustainability, the university continues to integrate eco-conscious practices into its operations, curriculum, and community outreach.