OU celebrates 50 years of its Department of Business Management
Hyderabad: The second day of the inaugural ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Department of Business Management, Osmania University...
Hyderabad: The second day of the inaugural ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Department of Business Management, Osmania University commenced with mesmerising dance performances by the business management students of the college on Wednesday.
According to the OU official, the OU Registrar presented the certificate of world record for conducting a seminar with 102 affiliated colleges to the Management Department members. The valedictory session commenced with a motivational lecture by Devender, a management member, HMA, and MBA (OU MBA Alumni Association - OCAMBAAA). Alumni members inspired the management students, encouraging them to aspire to become global entrepreneurs rather than mere job seekers.
Professor D Sreeramulu, Head of the department, Department of Management, OU, expressed his wish to construct the Golden Jubilee Block for the management department. Around 15 retired lecturers, 600 faculty from different affiliated colleges of OU, and 500 students, along with 200 alumni members, participated in the second-day event.