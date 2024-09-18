OU celebrates ‘People’s Governance Day’

Hyderabad: Osmania University celebrated the Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam grandly at the iconic Arts College building of the university.

The event was a unified celebration for all campus and constituent colleges, marking the significance of the occasion with fervour and pride.

Professor P Laxminarayana, registrar of Osmania University, led the celebrations by hoisting the National Flag, symbolising the university's commitment to the values of democracy, inclusivity, and progress.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to uphold the values of Telangana and its rich heritage and democratic ethos, with Osmania University pledging to continue its contribution to the state’s development through education and research, said a senior officer, OU.