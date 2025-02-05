  • Menu
OU holds interactive grievance session for foreign students

Osmania University
Osmania University

The Office of International Affairs (OIA), Osmania University, has organised an interactive session with foreign students to address their concerns and grievances.

Hyderabad: The Office of International Affairs (OIA), Osmania University, has organised an interactive session with foreign students to address their concerns and grievances.

Over 80 foreign students from various institutions including campus colleges, constituent colleges like Nizam College, PG College Secunderabad and PG College of Science, Saidabad, as well as affiliated institutions, including St Francis, St Mary’s and Anwarul Uloom College participated.

According to OU officials, the students appreciated the initiative, which provided them with a platform to voice their concerns. The Director of OIA assured the students their grievances would be addressed in coordination with the concerned officers. In a significant step towards continuous engagement, it was announced that a dedicated interaction session would be held on fourth Saturday every month to ensure timely resolution of issues.

