OU progressed on multiple fronts in one year: VC

Hyderabad: The 21-point agenda implemented over the one year has made the Osmania University achieve consideration progress, said Osmania Prof D Ravinder. Addressing the media persons here on Saturday, he said as part of the student-centric activities, the cluster system allows students to pursue courses in nine different colleges. The new courses- Artificial Intelligence, mining engineering and BA streams among others were introduced. The new Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) rolling out for enhancing employability, skill enhancement, skill-based training, placement services and counselling for global education. The Civil Services Academy intended to provide training to prepare students to appear in civil service examinations. A student coordination system was introduced for grievance redressal and a Student Discourse Centre (SDC) to facilitate students to hold seminars, meetings, debates, demonstrations and other democratic activities on the campus. A multi-purpose unique identification card is issued to the students. Besides, WIFI access points, 120 CCTV cameras were installed around the centenary hostel building for the safety of the hostel inmates. Ex-servicemen to oversee the campus security to protect university lands and maintain peace on the campus, the vice chancellor said.

As the percentage of girls admitted crossed the 60 per cent mark, besides, a 300 capacity girls' hostel at Nizam College and a 500 capacity boys' hostel has been converted to a girls' hostel, he added. On the research front, an Annual Vice-Chancellor Awad was instituted to encourage faculty to take up research in a big way. Besides starting with, Dr BR Ambedkar Research Centre and Center for Telangana Studies to boost social sciences research, the university to Indo-Pacific studies at OU Centre for International Studies. In a first of its kind on any university campus in the country, the Central government and State government established a National Centre for Additive Manufacturing on the OU campus.