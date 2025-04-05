Live
OU V-C inaugurates Inter-Collegiate cultural fest
Hyderabad: Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, inaugurated the two-day Inter-Collegiate Cultural Competitions 2024-25 on Friday.
Around 900 students from 188 colleges have converged to unleash their artistic prowess in dance, music, theatre, literary, and fine arts.
Professor Kumar Molugaram illuminated the profound significance of these activities, not as mere extracurricular ones, but as essential laboratories for cultivating leadership, teamwork, and resilience – the very cornerstones of success in an increasingly complex world.
He emphasised the vital role of arts in shaping well-rounded individuals, capable of navigating challenges and contributing meaningfully to society.
“This event is a testament to the transformative power of arts and its pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation. This is more than a competition; it’s a life-altering experience,” said a senior officer, OU.