Outstation cabs make windfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With an increase in the number of cabs from the other States sans permits, illegal cab services appear to be operating with impunity. A registered cab driver said that over 500 other State vehicles are operating in the city without permits. According to the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers' Joint Action Committee, despite the increase in unauthorised cab services and complains to the RTA authorities regarding plying of cabs from other States, no action has been taken to control such activities.

Shaik Salauddin, founder-State president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) said, "There has been an increase in illegal cab services during the last few months. Several taxi and drivers' associations also requested authorities to conduct special drives to check their permits, but nothing has been done. The illegal activity still continues in city."

He said, "There is a significant increase in unauthorised cab services in city. More than 500 vehicles are operating in city as cabs even with cab aggregators like Ola and Uber.

These vehicles are from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu. They are coming to the State with temporary permits with nominal charges and are operating here with the cab aggregators which is totally against the law," he pointed out.

"Violating norms like vehicle permits, hundreds of cabs from neighbouring States which enter Telangana on nominal Motor Vehicle Tax at the borders have conveniently failed to return. With inadequate mechanism for identifying these vehicles, some of these vehicles are now attached to cab aggregators," said Salauddin.

The Telangana State Taxi and Drivers' JAC represented to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Transport, Roads and Buildings, Transport Commissioner regarding the issue. It demanded to stop such vehicles from being engaged through apps and platforms from operating in the State for ride hailing and sharing service. It wanted the agencies which are hiring these vehicles for transport and logistics purposes to be instructed to stop hiring or leasing to them."