Over 200 prisoners to reunite with their families today

Hyderabad: Over 200 prisoners from Cherlapally prison, mostly serving life terms, will be reunited with their families on July 3. A day after Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishna issued his consent to the State government for the release of these convicted prisoners under special remission, the State government issued orders for their release.

According to a release, the families of these prisoners had requested the government for their release through applications during the Prajapalana campaign. Later, understanding the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the authorities to explore possibilities for the release of 213 prisoners, including 205 serving life terms, under the existing provisions of the law.

The proposal was forwarded to the State government by the Telangana Prisons Department after shortlisting eligible prisoners. Later, the Cabinet also approved their release, before taking forward the list for the Governor’s approval. They will be released from Cherlapally Jail on July 3.

