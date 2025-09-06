Over 3,000 cops deployed for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police is coordinating with other departments to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety during the Ganesh Festival 2025.

During a review meeting on Friday, D Joel Davis, Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said that the Hyderabad Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements for the Ganesh Festival. He said the main immersion procession begins at Balapur and proceeds towards Hussain Sagar Lake, covering 19km, with over one million devotees expected to participate.

For hassle-free idol immersions, the GHMC has repaired potholes, cleared debris, trimmed trees, and arranged for lighting, drinking water, and portable toilets. Watchtowers, CCTV cameras, and public address systems are also installed, and the RTC is arranging bus diversions and signal adjustments. Joel Davis said, “Special arrangements are in place for the Khairtabad Ganesh immersion, as around 80 traffic personnel are deployed in two shifts to manage the 2.5km route from Khairtabad to Hussain Sagar.” A total of 3,183 personnel, including Traffic Police and outside forces, are deployed in two shifts for continuous monitoring. Additionally, 40 high-rise cameras are installed at key junctions for real-time tracking.

Traffic diversions are planned at numerous junctions, including Keshavagiri, Charminar, and Liberty. Citizens can use the PVNR Expressway or Outer Ring Road for airport travel, and Google Maps will provide real-time updates. Dedicated parking zones have also been arranged at NTR Stadium and other locations.

After the immersion of idols, empty lorries will be diverted via specific routes, and heavy commercial vehicles are banned from entering the city.

RTC city buses will also be restricted, while drunk and drive checks will be in place for procession drivers. Riot control teams are deployed at Tank Bund and other sensitive locations. Devotees are requested to avoid performing pooja at crane sites to prevent delays.