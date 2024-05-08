Over a dozen MLAs skip crucial meet of KC Venugopal

Hyderabad: Furious over the absence of over a dozen MLAs and a minister for the virtual meeting on Lok Sabha poll preparedness, AICC general secretary (org) K C Venugopal sought a report and pegged the performance of individual leaders with their positions.

According to sources, during a virtual meeting over preparedness of the Lok Sabha polls he emphasised that the posts to the party leaders will be completely based on the performance and results in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He also warned that no posts will be provided to the leaders who failed to perform and excel in the elections. Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Ministers and MLAs and MP candidates.