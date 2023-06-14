  • Menu
Owaisi slams BRS govt over Osmania Hospital upgradation

Highlights

The Hyderabad MP also took a jibe at the BRS government calling it a “prosperous” government which has funds for “everything in the world”

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led Telangana government for “neglecting” the upgradation of Osmania hospital in Hyderabad.

Owaisi, who usually praises the K Chandrashekar Rao government, took to Twitter to hit out at the government.



Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “@TelanganaCMO is laying the foundation stone for extension of NIMS at the cost of Rs 1571 cr. I have been continuously demanding Osmania Hospital’s urgently needed upgradation and new building. Why this neglect towards the needs of Hyderabadis?”

The Hyderabad MP also took a jibe at the BRS government calling it a “prosperous” government which has funds for “everything in the world”.

“Despite my meeting last year in May with Akbaruddin Owaisi, engineers, @BRSHarish and other ministers, no progress has been made. This is blatant injustice against people of Hyderabad constituency. It is also a grave disservice to doctors, medical students and people of Telangana who come to Hyderabad for treatment,” Owaisi tweeted.

He added, “The dilapidated building doesn’t serve the needs of a modern hospital. The restoration of old building and construction was estimated to be Rs 560 crores. This amount is peanuts for a “prosperous” state government that seems to have funds for everything in the world. What’s the use of public money if it’s not helping the poorest get life-saving healthcare? What other reason is there for the delay in starting work on Osmania?”

