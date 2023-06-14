Live
- Government develops new cyber security policy to defeat malware attacks
- Shakti Smart Card: From 500,000 to 4.1 Million Passengers
- Bangladesh's average life expectancy rises to 72.4 years
- Donald Trump can still run for White House in 2024 even if convicted
- Calcutta HC orders CBI probe in Bengal coal trader's murder
- Raichur: Three died on spot after JCB ran over on them
- Atchennaidu unveils BC Bharosa logo, says will bring a law for safety of BCs
- Zomato Receives Warning From NCSC Over The Contentious "Kachra" Ad
- KL Rahul helps student pursue his higher education
- Zelensky, IAEA chief discuss security risks to Zaporizhzhia nuke plant
Owaisi slams BRS govt over Osmania Hospital upgradation
The Hyderabad MP also took a jibe at the BRS government calling it a “prosperous” government which has funds for “everything in the world”
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led Telangana government for “neglecting” the upgradation of Osmania hospital in Hyderabad.
Owaisi, who usually praises the K Chandrashekar Rao government, took to Twitter to hit out at the government.
Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “@TelanganaCMO is laying the foundation stone for extension of NIMS at the cost of Rs 1571 cr. I have been continuously demanding Osmania Hospital’s urgently needed upgradation and new building. Why this neglect towards the needs of Hyderabadis?”
The Hyderabad MP also took a jibe at the BRS government calling it a “prosperous” government which has funds for “everything in the world”.
“Despite my meeting last year in May with Akbaruddin Owaisi, engineers, @BRSHarish and other ministers, no progress has been made. This is blatant injustice against people of Hyderabad constituency. It is also a grave disservice to doctors, medical students and people of Telangana who come to Hyderabad for treatment,” Owaisi tweeted.
He added, “The dilapidated building doesn’t serve the needs of a modern hospital. The restoration of old building and construction was estimated to be Rs 560 crores. This amount is peanuts for a “prosperous” state government that seems to have funds for everything in the world. What’s the use of public money if it’s not helping the poorest get life-saving healthcare? What other reason is there for the delay in starting work on Osmania?”