PADDY PROCUREMENT: BJP, Cong, Left plan protests; set to generate heat across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana seems all set to witness much political heat in the winter months of November and December- with the opposition parties announcing a series of agitational programmes.

The saffron brigade, which is at loggerheads with the ruling TRS is all set to hit the roads riding high on its Huzurabad bypoll victory.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced protest programmes across the State to mount pressure on the government to procure paddy from Monday. This will be followed with "Dappula Motha" by thousands of Dalits organised under the aegis of the BJP Dalit Morcha on November 9. The 'Unemployed Million March" with lakhs of youth in Hyderabad, to press the demand that the State government issue job notifications is on November 12. The district-level meetings to bring lakhs of youth to the city has already taken place from November 6 to 9.

Taking the heat further to the districts, the State BJP chief will be hitting the rural yards of the State with his second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra for 50 days, from November 21 to January 10. It would cover 16 assembly segments.

Meanwhile, the Congress training its guns on the State government has all set to hit the streets across the State by organising protests and a series of political activities on the issue of procurement of paddy to corner the government.

The left parties, particularly, the CPM has not yet announced any major political activity schedule. However, sources say that the CPI and CPM see red with the farmers in distress on the issue of paddy procurement. They all set to take up the issue to further intensify heat this winter.