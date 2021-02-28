Palace of fragrance in a stinking, poignant state

In a relatively calm and isolated place between the elemental Old City of Golkonda and the Puranapul area, there stands a splendid piece of 300-years-old Qutub Shahi structure adorned with stylish viaducts. Called Mushk Mahal, it has withstood vagaries of time but is now wallowing in official neglect.



This Qutub Shahi marvel dates back to 1676. It is beautiful multi-storeyed and is inhabited by the glorious past of Qutub Shahi dynasty.

Mushk Mahal (palace of fragrance) was said to have been built by Malik Miyan Mushk, a noble of Abul Hasan Tana Shah, the last Qutub Shahi ruler of Hyderabad. Now, it resembles no more than a haunted house, as the entire ambience is overpowered by bushes, shrubs and nettles outside and inside the dilapidated palace, all the way from ground to height of the edifice. With this the rich glory of the building has completely lost into oblivion. In a pathetic irony, the palace of fragrance now reeks of garbage and it serves a public lavatory for locals.

The book 'Glimpses of the Nizam's Dominions,' penned by A Claude Campbell, carries a brief description of the Mushk Mahal: "About a mile to the South of the Tola Masjid there exists a village called Atapur where will be found the ruins of large palace called Mushk Mahal built by Khaja Mushk to whom the tomb is referred to."

Unfortunately, despite having a rich history, this structure is not designated as a protected monument by the department of Heritage Telangana. According to its records, there is only one protected monument called Mia Mushk Mosque that exists in the Puranapul area that the officials are acquainted with.

The depiction available on department's website explains that the mosque has a facade with three arches, and two big minars. The polygonal minarets are simple, while their balconies have rectangular openings with Jaali panels fitted in them. Close to this mosque, there is a mortuary chamber of Mia Mishk which has a verandah on its four sides, the record says.