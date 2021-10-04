Parallel drain pipeline being laid at Tolichowki to avoid water stagnation

Tolichowki: Tolichowki is one of the worst affected areas during the recent rain and was flooded with knee-deep water for hours. In order to avoid water stagnation at the Tolichowki main road, a parallel drain water pipeline is being laid to the existing lane to ensure free flow of rainwater.

In each monsoon, several colonies in the area, including the Tolichowki Crossroads at Rumaan Hotel, Hakeempet, Nizam Colony, Bal Reddy Nagar and surrounding areas are the most affected in rain.

Said Mohammed Naseeruddin, Nanal Nagar division corporator, a 900mm dia NP3 pipeline is being laid from Rumaan Hotel to Bal Reddy Nagar in the division. "Earlier, a new pipeline has been laid to avoid stagnation, but the flow of water from Hakeempet Kunta and the surrounding areas were stagnant on the main road. To avoid the stagnation, the new pipeline is being connected to the nala located at Bal Reddy Nagar." He pointed that during rain there would be knee-deep water and would be cleared in hours. "Now, this work will result in water clearance within minutes. The GHMC's engineering department assured that there would be no water stagnation."

After the recent heavy rain, areas near Shah Hatim Lake faced back water and were flooded. An inspection was conducted by the GHMC officials for diversion of outlets.

"During the inspection, the Chief Engineer and Superintendent Engineer proposed the change of plan to discharge water from the lake which would be diverted via Moti Darwaza, Khandak, Fathe Darwaza, Langarhouz, Bapu Ghat into river Musi," Naseeruddin added.

He said earlier rainwater was discharged from residential colonies of Ahmed Colony, Moti Darwaza, Laxmi Nagar, Prasant Nagar and Langar Houz Tank which would be flooded.