Parking for a Selfie at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad Could Cost You Rs 2,000

Visitors to the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad who stop to take a selfie will now face a hefty penalty of Rs 2,000, which is ten times more than the previous fine of Rs 200. The Madhapur traffic police have raised the penalty due to frequent traffic jams caused by haphazard parking on the six-lane bridge. The police have increased patrolling on the bridge, especially during weekends and post-sunset, as many people stop their vehicles on the bridge to take a stroll or click selfies. The bridge, which was inaugurated in 2020 and adorned with neon lights, has become a popular landmark for the city.

The police have installed CCTV cameras to monitor the bridge and will issue on-the-spot fines to drivers who park illegally. The cameras will automatically capture the number plates of the vehicles stopping on the bridge. The police urge pedestrians to stick to the footpaths and avoid crowding the main bridge. Locals suggest using the parking spaces on the road adjacent to ITC Kohenur or Inorbit Mall to prevent cluttering the bridge. The Madhapur traffic police hope that the increased penalty will deter people from obstructing the bridge and causing traffic bottlenecks.