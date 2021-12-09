Parking, sewage woes bug Balkampet

Hyderabad: The sewage overflow, drinking water contamination and garbage piles on roads are a slew of issues that are concerning the residents of Balkampet. They also complained of traffic hassles resulting in due to illegal parking of vehicles on the already narrow roads.

"Most of the commercial establishments lack parking facilities. As a result, people park their vehicles on the already narrow roads hampering the flow of traffic. The colony residents and commuters are finding it difficult to travel on these roads," complained Bhadraiah, president of Adithya Nagar Welfare Association.

He also said that garbage dumping on roads was going unabated in the colony despite strict warnings. "With the GHMC not clearing the trash daily, residents are forced to put up with stink and untidy environs," he added.

Meanwhile, many locals also complained of overflowing drains on the streets opposite to Gandhi Nature Cure Hospital in Balkampet.

Meghamala, a resident of Balkampet, said that the drinking water in the area was getting contaminated with sewage. Though several complaints were raised with the Water Board to solve the issue, nothing has been done, she added. "We request the authorities to solve the issue at the earliest as people are forced to buy water cans," she added.

Another resident of Balkampet, A Ramana, raised the issue of overflowing sewage and garbage dumping on roads and open places. "Like garbage, our pleas are also piling up at the GHMC, Water Board offices. They (officials) are yet to act on our pleas, and the problems that are nagging us," he quipped.