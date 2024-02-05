Party loyalists should be given priority in minority posts: S Z Saeed

Hyderabad: SZ Sayeed, the national co-ordinator, All-India Congress Committee Minorities department, has met the party Central leaders and drew their attention to problems faced by the minorities in Telangana.

He brought to their notice how during the last ten years Muslims were fed only promises and efforts made to ‘weaken’ the community politically.

He met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy and said former CM K Chdrashekar Rao had mocked the Muslims by appointing incompetent persons to the minority institutions. “Everywhere these leaders were ridiculed that the educational and moral standard of Muslims were degraded to such a low level.

Is there no educated and intelligent person among Muslims who could have been appointed in the ministry and other positions?,” he wondered. Sayeed appealed whenever the Minority Welfare boards are formed ‘incompetent’ and ‘puppets’ should not be nominated. He appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to give importance to the Waqf Board and Hajj Committee issues. “Though the TRS leaders joining the Congress are welcome, old and loyal activists should not be ignored in appointment to government posts. ‘This will break the heart of old activists,” he felt.