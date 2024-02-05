Live
- Govt focusing on cancer treatment under Arogyasri: Rajini
- Jharkhand floor test today
- ‘Cancer can be treated successfully if diagnosed early’
- PLI scheme only to kickstart biz: Goyal
- Union Budget looks at prosperous Bharat, says Dr Laxman
- Vasantha to announce future course of action today
- Souls of riot victims rest in peace post-Prana Pratishta, claims BJP
- Modi govt committed to support ‘Ashta Lakshmi’: Kishan Reddy
- TDP-JSP joint campaign will begin soon: Pawan
- TS Govt appoints New I and PR Commissioner
Just In
Party loyalists should be given priority in minority posts: S Z Saeed
SZ Sayeed, the national co-ordinator, All-India Congress Committee Minorities department, has met the party Central leaders and drew their attention to problems faced by the minorities in Telangana.
Hyderabad: SZ Sayeed, the national co-ordinator, All-India Congress Committee Minorities department, has met the party Central leaders and drew their attention to problems faced by the minorities in Telangana.
He brought to their notice how during the last ten years Muslims were fed only promises and efforts made to ‘weaken’ the community politically.
He met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy and said former CM K Chdrashekar Rao had mocked the Muslims by appointing incompetent persons to the minority institutions. “Everywhere these leaders were ridiculed that the educational and moral standard of Muslims were degraded to such a low level.
Is there no educated and intelligent person among Muslims who could have been appointed in the ministry and other positions?,” he wondered. Sayeed appealed whenever the Minority Welfare boards are formed ‘incompetent’ and ‘puppets’ should not be nominated. He appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to give importance to the Waqf Board and Hajj Committee issues. “Though the TRS leaders joining the Congress are welcome, old and loyal activists should not be ignored in appointment to government posts. ‘This will break the heart of old activists,” he felt.