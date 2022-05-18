'Pattana Pragathi' programme from May 20 to focus on tackling seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: To ensure preventive measures for tackling seasonal diseases ahead of the monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be implementing the 'Pattana Pragathi' programme from May 20 to June 5 in the city.

For the implementation of this programme Mayor Gadwal Vijaylaxmi conducted a meeting with all the GHMC officials on Tuesday at the GHMC head office. Teams will be formed at zonal and circle level to issue the proceedings of Pattana Pragathi programme.

During the meeting, the Mayor asked the officials to ensure cleaning with good sanitation and greenery in urban areas. She asked the people to participate in this programme in large numbers and said that good utilisation of funds will be done as accountability will be maintained with officials as well as public representatives.

According to a GHMC official, under this programme a special focus will be on precautionary and preventive measures for seasonal diseases. The GHMC will also ensure the filling up of low-lying areas to prevent rainwater and wastewater from gathering and creating water pools and cesspools.

The GHMC teams will take all measures to prevent stagnation of water in all public institutions in government schools, hospitals and Anganwadi centres. Officials will also take up anti larval operations and spread oil balls to prevent breeding of mosquito larvae.

Under this programme the corporation will also pay attention to sanitation and solid waste management which inclueds clearing garbage in the city, cleaning and clearing roadside bushes including drain cleaning and desilting works. Apart from the removal of debris, cleaning of open plots, duly serving notice to the owners and collecting clearing charges along with penalty and administrative costs will be collected by the GHMC teams.

The GHMC officials will also take up cleaning works at community places, schools, ward offices and health centres including public places like bus stops, railway stations and upkeep of public toilets. The teams will also identify and take up removal works of dilapidated houses.

The corporation has also asked to submit a daily report to the authorities including Pattana Pragathi activities, total garbage lifted, total debris removed, cleaning of roadside bushes for how many kilometers, the number of dilapidated houses removed, and all other municipal works taken up under the programme. A separate colony-wise booklet will be maintained by the officials that will have details of colonies, activities taken up in the colonies, and before and after photos of all works.