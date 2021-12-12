People in Hyderabad to witness longer nights

As the winter season has completely marked its entry, the city is set to experience longer nights and shorter days. The sun time during the day decreases in winter making the nights longer.



In Hyderabad, the average sunrise time is around 6 am but it is at 6.30 am in winter season. Also, the average sunset at 7 pm also moved ahead at 5.45 pm. The nights during winter are longer due to the solistice. On December 21, people in the northern hemisphere will see the longest night as the sun reaches its southernmost point in the sky.

Dr K Nagaratna, director of Indian Meteorological Department said that the nighttime will be more than 13 hours on December 21, making it the longest night of the year.

The director further continues that the temperature is expected to be within the normal range. "The minimum temperature in December will hover between 17 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius."