People in thrall as Wings India opens its gates for all

Hyderabad: Wings India 2022 opens its gate for the general public on Saturday as from teenagers to senior citizens thronged the Begumpet Airport to enjoy the air show. Visitors were seen taking selfies with static displayed aircraft on the airport premises.

The air show performed by Team Sarang from the Indian Air Force was the showstopper of the day. A huge crowd was witnessed at the exhibit area, where both private and government aviation stalls are set up. According to sources, around 4,000 people visited on the third day of Wings India 2022, as it opened its door for locals for two days.The event will conclude on Sunday. The exhibition is open for the general public from 10 am to 6 pm.

"Every year we eagerly wait to witness enthralling stunts performed by helicopter display team 'Sarang at Wings India'. We could not visit here to enjoy the event for two years for two years due to Covid but this year I am happy that we could visit. It will be better, if more and more people visit the event, as this exhibition focuses on bridging the gap between the armed forces and the civilians and also, especially the young youths can learn about the civil aviation sector," said Sirisha Reddy, a visitor.

"Every year my family wait for this event, especially for air shows which is eye mesmerising but this year only Team Sarang has performed the air show, as we were expecting others aircraft also to perform but then also I and my family had a wonderful day at this event," said Sunil Rao, another visitor.

"I had heard about this event and for a long time wanted to visit the event and I had a wonderful experience and also could learn about various engines, aircrafts displayed at the exhibition," said another visitor.