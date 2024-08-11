People want Revanth to bring former CM to justice: Bandi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would act justly to bring former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to justice for the corruption and anarchical rule of oppression during his rule. This was the hope and trust reposed in Revanth Reddy, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

In an informal chat with the media persons on Saturday, he said, “everyone knows the corruption and irregularities and misuse of police sending many BJP cadre and people like me to jail to persecute political opponents.” He added, “it will be only a straight war with Congress when faith reposed in Revath Reddy is lost. The BJP will launch an all-out fight notwithstanding even if Congress and BRS united.”

He clarified that the BJP holding talks with the BRS is fake and the BRS is an outdated party. Terming it is not right to see the decisions taken by the courts with the BJP. How is the BJP connected to granting bail to the BRS MLC K Kavitha? Does BJP have anything to do with the bail granted to former Delhi State Minister Manish Sisodia,” he questioned.

Criticising the Congress-led state government is not very different from the earlier BRS regime, he said, “again it was the same IAS officers who toed the line of BRS were back in the business getting plum postings and sincere IAS officials are not getting posting even now,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar said that Congress earned anti-incumbency within a short time, and the main fight in the ensuing local body elections would be only between Congress and BJP, he said. The State government could not provide funds to the panchayats. They are run with central funds. Former Sarpanches, MPTC, and ZPTC will be the brand ambassadors for the BJP and asked people to introspect, as to which party would bring development in the villages. “It is a welcome sign that former state minister T Harish Rao had agreed that Center alone is providing funds to panchayats.”

The Union Minister said criticism in politics should sober, and it is unfair to allege that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy went to the USA to see his brother.

Criticism in politics should be sober. Speaking on the survival of the Congress government in the State, he said that the BJP has no intention to rock the Congress boat. It is up to Congress whether it swims for five years or drowns on its own.