Person held for FedEx parcel fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested a person involved in parcel cyber fraudsters and deceiving innocent people and earned Rs 2.85 crore. The accused was identified as Javed Nawab Yakub Khan. As per the complaint received, the victim from Kavadiguda said that cyber fraudsters contacted him through WhatsApp and Telegram and deceived him by claiming that his FedEx parcel was stuck in the Customs department because it contained objectionable and illegal material and that he needed to send money to the RBI for verification and issuance of a clearance certificate.

In this way, the accused cheated an amount of Rs 8,74,998. Following the complaint, the Cybercrime police registered a case U/s 66(C), (D) IT Act & Sec 419,420 IPC and investigated it.

According to the police, Javed Nawab Yakub Khan colluded with cyber fraudsters and cheated innocent people. For committing these cyber frauds, the accused provided bank accounts to the cyber fraudsters to cheat innocent people.

The accused opened a fake current account and provided the same to another absconding accused for a 10 per cent commission, which was used for transaction of fraudulent amount. Similarly, the accused committed fraud about Rs 2.85 crore in a single account, for which as many as 105 cases were registered across India, 14 of which were in Telangana.