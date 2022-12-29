PGCIL donates medical equipment to OGH

Hyderabad: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activity, the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) donated high-end medical equipment including H R Manometry and Photochemotherapy machine to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday.

The equipments like High-Resolution Manometry, worth Rs 35 lakh, is used to evaluate esophageal motor function and the Photo-chemotherapy machine, worth Rs 30 lakh, is used for ultraviolet radiation treatment to treat severe skin diseases.

It was inaugurated by Director of Medical Education, Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy and Osmania Medical College Principal Dr Shashikala in the presence of senior health officials at the Departments of Gastroenterology and Venereology and Leprosy (DVL) in OGH.

OGH Superintendent, Dr B Nagendar expressed heartfelt gratitude to PGCIL for the donations under CSR and made an appeal to other corporate companies to make such donations, which will benefit poor and needy patients at OGH.

He said that such donations give an opportunity to serve poor patients who cannot afford such high-end treatment and diagnostic procedures. "PG students can also benefit through hands-on training and gain experience in carrying out such high-end procedures," he added.