Phone-tapping case: HC extends protection to Harish Rao from arrest until Jan 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Monday extended the interim order dated December 5 until January 9 granting protection to former minister and MLA T Harish Rao from “arrest”.

On December 5, he heard the criminal petition filed by Rao, seeking a direction to “quash” FIR no. 1205/2024 registered against him on December 3 U/s. 120b, 386, 409, 506 R/w. 34 IPC & 66IT Act, 2008.

The case was registered against Rao on a complaint by Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, who is the de facto complainant in the FIR, contending that he had given a complaint to the City Commissioner of Police on November 23 and December 1 stating that his phone and his family members phones were illegally tapped by the SIB police at the insistence of Rao. The de facto complainant had contested against him from Siddipet constituency in 2023 elections. Earlier also, he had garnered good support from the public in Siddipet district. Based on the complaint, the Panjagutta police had registered the case.

Senior counsel J Ramchander Rao had appeared for Rao and argued that the de facto complainant is a habitual complainant and foisted many false complaints against the petitioner as he had lost the 2023 elections to Rao.

Siddharth Luthra, senior counsel who appeared for the government, argued that the FIR should not be quashed as offences registered against the petitioner are serious in nature. The illegal phone-tapping of the de facto complainant and his family members is nothing but invading into private life of a person and also is in violation of the Telegraph Act.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to January 9. Till then interim protection is granted to Rao from arrest.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar seeks “quash” of proceedings in criminal case

Notice issued to de facto complainant & govt directing them to respond in two weeks

On Monday, the single bench of Justice Lakshman heard the criminal petition filed by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar seeking quash of proceedings in CC no. 281/2022 on the file of the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Trial of Excise Cases, Nampally.

The judge issued notices to the government and de facto complainant M Ram Babu, who was the in-charge of the flying squad in Vikarabad district during 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

As per the complaint on March 12, 2018, Kumar, an ex-MLA, along with Konda Vishwesheshwar Reddy, Chevella MP, T Ram Mohan Reddy, former Pargi MLA, Pilot Rohit Reddy, Tandur MLA and A Sudhakar Reddy, Congress town president, and others, participated in a “hunger strike” opposite RDO office, Vikarabad without obtaining prior permission, thereby violating the model code of conduct in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Based on the complaint, the Vikarabad SHO registered crime no. 69/2019 against the petitioner and others, which are punishable U/s. 188 of IPC. The police filed a charge-sheet in court U/s. 188 on the file of the JFCM at Vikarabad. Later it was transferred to Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Trial of Excise Cases.

Kumar contended that he is in no way concerned with the allegations of the de facto complainant as they are false. He never participated in the “hunger strike”. The allegations in the complaint and the Statements of 161 witnesses, even if they are accepted, do not prima facie constitute any offence or make out a case. He sought a direction to stay all further proceedings, including appearance, in CC no 281/2022.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to after Sankranti vacation.