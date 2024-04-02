Phone-tapping case: Police release Radhakishan Rao remand report

Hyderabad: Following the arrest of former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) P Radhakishan Rao, who is A-4 in the phone-tapping case, he admitted that he had transferred money to BRS in 2018 elections, Dubbaka, Munugode by-elections and 2023 elections.

The police stated in a remand report that Rao admitted that he had moved money in vehicles of the Task Force eight times. It has been revealed that D Praneet Rao’s phone was tapped during elections on orders of former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao.

As per Radhakishan Rao’s statement, a special team was formed with some officers during the BRS regime. He admitted that he supplied money belonging to BRS by threatening the staff. He also admitted that vehicles have been provided to the Task Force team.

It is said that money was transferred to MLC Venkatram Reddy as he was his childhood friend. Inspectors who worked in the Task Force in 2023 revealed that the staff played a key role in seizure of money. He said money was seized eight times from the Opposition parties.

The police stated in the remand report that Radhakishan Rao had said that Rs 3.50 crore had been recovered from the associates of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy during the Mudugode by-election.

The police in a remand report stated that Additional DCP Thirupathanna and Additional Superintendent of Police N Bhujanga Rao and all shared their intent; they all conspired to ensure BRS victory for third time in 2023 elections in State by surveillance over all activities of a leader of opponent parties, his family members, associates, supporters, business persons, critics of BRS party and also suspicious activities of person within BRS to keep them under tight control of the party and its supremo.