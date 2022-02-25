Photobiography of actor Ajit Khan to be launched today

Hyderabad: On the occasion of birth centenary celebrations of Bollywood's legendary actor from Hyderabad, Hamid Ali Khan, famous as Ajit Khan, a pictorial biography is going to be launched by Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, Information Technology (IT) on February 25.

According to the Decan Heritage Trust (DHT), to commemorate the birth centenary of Ajit Khan, a pictorial biography with name, Ajit - the Lion, a legend of Indian Cinema, by Iqbal Rizvi is going to be launched at Nizam's Club on Friday.

Mohammed Safiullah, Managing Trustee, DHT said that Ajit was born at Golconda in Hyderabad on January 27, 1922. He acted in around 200 films and was remembered for his phrases like 'Mona Darling' and 'Smart Guy'. He played leading and supporting roles for 20 years in films. Ajit returned to Hyderabad in 1980s and passed away on October 22, 1998 and was buried in Jamali Kunta, near historic Golconda Fort.