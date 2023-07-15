PIOs a source of great inspiration to drive development of India: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has said that the expatriate Indians aspiring for development of their motherland remain an inspiration.

Interacting with persons of Indian origin (PIO) at an event organised by the Indian Consulate in New York early on Friday (IST), he said though they have left the country for their professional careers, their thoughts to see India develop are inspiring. “The role played by the country’s youth and Indians abroad is crucial in success being achieved by India in the process of growing as the world’s pharmaceutical capital.

Remembering the words of Lord Rama to brother Lakshmana ‘Janani Janmabhoomischa, SwargadapiGariyasi’, he said, “even though they have crossed continents, the love and respect shown by the expatriates to their native land is amazing”.

Reddy praised Indians in America as ambassadors to protect the country’s honour. “India’s honour has been strengthened because of them”.

He said today India is progressing manyfold, when the world is facing recession; India is moving ahead with steady development without being caught in it. It is because of the policies adopted by the Modi government India was stable even during Corona”.

Listing the country’s economic march, he said it emerged as the fifth largest economy receiving $ 3 billion foreign investment every year. Compared to the foreign exchange reserves of 2014-15 ($ 45.15 billion) the reserves were $ 600 billion by May this year. The value of trade and services export exceeded $750 million in 2022-23.

He recalled the sarcastic comments of many intellectuals and opposition leaders when Modi gave ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat slogan; but his decision led to export of mobiles from the country, which were zero in 2014, to cross Rs.43,500 crores today. ‘India is strong in the services sector as well. India has built the world’s largest startup ecosystem; There are 85,000 startups and more than 100 unicorns valued at more than $ 350 billion. Programmes like giving Product Based Incentives (PLIs) to 14 key sectors would contribute to economic growth’.

Reddy said as India’s tourism sector and hospitality industry are developing in post-Corona every expatriate Indian should encourage at least five non-Indian friends to visit India. He suggested going one step further and encouraging non-Indian friends to invest in India. ”We, currently celebrating Azadika Amrit Mahotsav, need to pay more attention to make the country a global leader in 25 years.

Indian Consul-General in New York Randhir Jaiswal, Deputy Consul Dr. Varun Jeff, Indian Tourism DG Manisha along with many Indian officials and a large number of expatriates participated in the programme.