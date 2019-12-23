Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Pipeline works commence at Nutan Colony of Bowenpally division

Pipeline works commence at Nutan Colony of Bowenpally division
Highlights

Cantonment Board member Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy launched the works for laying of four inch dia drinking water pipelines at Nutan Colony of Bowenpally...

Bowenpally: Cantonment Board member Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy launched the works for laying of four inch dia drinking water pipelines at Nutan Colony of Bowenpally division on Sunday.

Among seen are local leaders Jaganmohan, Raghava Rao, Bhaskar, Shareef, Murugan, Mohan Rao, Dhanunjaya Goud, Sumantha, Bhagyalakshmi, Krishnaveni, Madhavi, Priya and others.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi rally

Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in...
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP...
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like...
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer overseas destinations
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer...


Top