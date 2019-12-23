Pipeline works commence at Nutan Colony of Bowenpally division
Bowenpally: Cantonment Board member Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy launched the works for laying of four inch dia drinking water pipelines at Nutan Colony of Bowenpally division on Sunday.
Among seen are local leaders Jaganmohan, Raghava Rao, Bhaskar, Shareef, Murugan, Mohan Rao, Dhanunjaya Goud, Sumantha, Bhagyalakshmi, Krishnaveni, Madhavi, Priya and others.
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT